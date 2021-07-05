Dead Body Of One Spotted Of The Three Drowned In Sangam Bridge Collapse

Tanu Bulo

The body of one person out of 3 missing after the collapse of the Sangam Bridge was spotted by villagers of Pilukh on 4th July evening at Pasighat. It has been more than 5 days since the bridge with the vehicle atop it was swept away at the Siyom River. The body will be retrieved on 5th July as informed by Officer-in-charge, Pasighat Police station.

“As of now, the dead body is said to be of Late Ranjit Sutrodar but his complete identity is yet to be fully identified. The final identification will be done only after the dead body is retrieved from the riverbank”, said Otu Gao, OC, Pasighat PS.

On 29th June, 3 persons along with their vehicle fell into Siyom river after the Sangam bridge which they were crossing collapsed. Search operations were carried out by NDRF and SDRF personnel the next day but had to be called off midway due to poor visibility and strong currents of the Siyom river.

The three missing were Rahul Tamang (22), Ranjit Sutradhar (21), and Mitinga Boro (19) .