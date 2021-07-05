Four Dead As Forest Fire Rages In Cyprus

NET Web Desk

At least four people were killed after a huge fire raged for almost 24 hours in a mountainous area of Cyprus.

It is considered to be the worst on record in the history of Cyprus.

According to Reuters report, the forest fire affected at least 10 communities over an area of 50 square kilometres (19 square miles) in the foothills of the Troodos mountain range, an area of pine forest and densely vegetated shrubland.

According to personnel, all the victims were the Egyptian nationals, aged 25 to 30, who were working as agricultural workers at Odou village, a mountainous community in the north of the Limassol and Larnaca city.

Several houses have been burnt down, while damage to cultivations was huge.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades asserted that the fire “was the biggest tragedy to hit Cyprus” since 1974.

Firefighting planes from Israel, Greece and Italy were dispatched to Cyprus to prevent the flames which might be strengthened by strong winds.

Attempts were being made to prevent the blaze from crossing the mountains and stop it before reaching Machairas, a pine forestland and one of the highest peaks of Cyprus.

Although the cause of fire, which started around midday on Saturday is still unclear.

But cops asserted they were questioning a 67 year old person in connection with the blaze. The man was held on suspicion of starting the fire while burning tree branches and dry grass in his field.