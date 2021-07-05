India Reports Less Than 40k New Cases, Daily Fatalities Continue To Shrink

Gargee Nandy

On Monday July 5, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare via a press release informed that India has registered less than 40,000 (37,796) daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

This toll of daily new cases declined after six days.

The country’s active caseload declines to 4,82,071. While the active cases constitute 1.58% of total cases.

So far, India has administered a cumulative vaccination coverage of 35.28 Cr under the nationwide mass vaccination drive.

Till July 5, India has recorded 2,97,00,430 total recoveries across the country. Meanwhile, 42,352 patients were recovered during the last 24 hours.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 53rd consecutive day. The recovery rate increases to 97.11%.

As per Press Information Bureau (PIB), the weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, that currently remains stiff to 2.40%.

Furthermore, the daily positivity rate declines to 2.61%, less than 5% for 28 consecutive days. The testing capacity substantially ramped up to 41.97 Cr tests.

“Over 103 beneficiaries vaccinated at RSD, senior citizens were given first preference to get the shot of the Covid-19 vaccination followed by 18-44 age groups. Let’s get vaccinated and stay protected from Covid-19” – asserted by the District Task Force for COVID-19 vaccination.