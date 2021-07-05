Meghalaya Governor Writes To Amit Shah, Calls For Immediate Probe Into 2 Nagaland Youths Mysterious Death In Haryana

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 4, the Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an expeditious investigation into the alleged mysterious death of two Nagaland residents – Rosy and Samuel Sangma in Gurugram, Haryana.

Both of them hailed from Dimapur, Nagaland.

Rosy Sangma died after some hospital staffs allegedly fed her ice-cream. While her 23-yr-old nephew, Samuel Sangma was found dead inside his rented room.

“The Governor of Meghalaya has taken cognizance of media reports and outrage over the unnatural deaths of both the individuals of North East and has taken note of the petition addressed to him on the matter,” a Raj Bhavan official said in a statement.

The governor, who is travelling to New Delhi on Sunday will take up the matter with the authorities demanding a fair investigation and ensure justice for the deceased, the statement further read.

Recently, Tura MP, Agatha Sangma also wrote to Amit Shah requesting him to initiate on the same.

Meanwhile, Jyoti Kalash, the Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Resident of Nagaland House in Delhi wrote to the Additional Commissioner of Delhi Police requesting an “expeditious investigation” into the mysterious death of the Nagaland residents.