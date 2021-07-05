Meghalaya: Lockdown Extended In West Garo Hills District Till July 12

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, July 3, the West Garo Hills District Magistrate passed an order to enforce containment measures till July 12 in the West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya. The order with effect from 5 AM of July 5, till 5 AM of July 12 will follow the same permitted activities mentioned in the earlier order passed on May 30.

Shops of essential commodities in Tura Main Bazar areas will follow the May 30 guidelines. While, shops in other parts of the district will remain open from Monday to Friday, from 8 AM-4 PM.

Based on the vaccination status of staffs, non-essential shops, vehicle repairing, and services shops are allowed to operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

The movement of vehicles will continue to follow the odd-even rule.

While local autos and maxi-cabs running with a limited capacity will have to display the vaccination status of the driver.

Intra-district public transports are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

Central and State Govt. offices will function from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Curfew in the district will be followed from 5 PM to 5 AM, along with the lockdown imposed on weekends.