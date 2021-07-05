Meghalaya: Plying Of Public Transport Allowed In Shillong, 20% Of Them Can Run Each Day

NET Web Desk

A new notification issued by the Meghalaya Govt has new guidelines for running commercial vehicles in urban and rural areas. 20% of commercial vehicles can now run in urban areas and 50% in rural areas. The directives apply from 5th, July 2021 to 10th July 2021 from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm as per the order.

Urban public transport like City buses, mini-busses, local taxies, and auto-rickshaws will ply from their based and adjoining areas following the 20% percent rule in Shillong.

The new order has specified the dates and the vehicles with particular final digits that can ply to those specified days.

Inter-district movement outside the areas mentioned in the order shall be through passes obtained from authorities.

In areas falling within Sohra and Pynursla sub-division, 33% of public transports will be allowed to ply.

Areas falling within Mawryngkneng, Mawkynrew, Mawsynram, Sohiong, and Mawphlang, 33% per day transporting vehicles will ply on the days permitted for the opening of essential and non-essential activities.

The vaccination status of the driver is supposed to be indicated on the vehicle. Wearing double masks or N-95 is mandatory even for a single person while boarding the vehicle with mandatory use of sanitiser.

No pillion rider is allowed except women and children for two-wheelers with valid documents.