Mizoram Locals Form ‘Border Defence Force’ To Prevent Further Incursions By Assam Police Personnel

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

As tension continues to brew at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Vairengte Joint Village Council and various NGOs have decided to form a Border Defence Force (BDF) to defend the territory of Mizoram. Any male resident of Mizoram can volunteer for this force.

Speaking to Northeast Today, R.Lalfamkima, President of Vairengte Village Council-II and Chairman of Joint Vairente Village Council said, “Assam police personnel, who are bigger in number and with better equipment encroached into our territory on June 29 and destroyed crops and properties of Lalchhandama, and are currently occupying the Jhum hut of Darthanzauva, at Aitlang zau.”

“They (Assam Police) have also dismantled the camps set up by (our) forces guarding our territory. To control these kinds of excessive and unlawful activities by Assam security personnel, we require a reliable and consistent civil group that will work towards defending the rightful territory of Mizoram.”

He added that it is the desire of the people of Mizoram to maintain peace at the border, but not at the cost of territorial integrity. He also stated that it is with a heavy heart that such organization like Border Defence Force has been formed.

“But to defend our rightful territory, we need to take action. If any violence erupts at the border, inflicting injuries to both the parties, then (Assam CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma shall have to bear the responsibility,” Lalfamkima further added.

There has been constant tension at the Assam-Mizoram border even during the pandemic. It reached a tipping point on June 29, when a group of Assam police personnel led by the SP of Hailakandi district entered the territory of Mizoram dismantaling makeshift camps of Mizoram Police.

The Indian Reserve Police of Mizoram is currently camping at the land of Mr. Darthanzauva to protect it from further violations at the border.