Mizoram: ‘Project Vegetables & Fruits’ To Revamp Horticulture In Serchhip

Ezrela Daldia Fanai

A meeting was held on July 5, Monday at Serchhip DC’s office to deliberate on Research, Documentation, and Promotion of Horticulture in Serchhip District under the scheme ‘Support to Tribal Research Institute’ known as ‘Project Vegetables & Fruits’.

Kumar Abhishek, DC Serchhip stated that the project aims to survey all crops and fruits of the Horticulture department within the Serchhip district.

“The project has three main components, which are to conduct a survey on the production and cultivation capabilities of crops in the district; processing that would increase the quality as well as the shelf life of crops; and thirdly, branding and marketing for exportation to other parts of the country,” Kumar Abhishek said.

The project has been approved by the Central Government with DC Serchhip and Tribal Research Institute, Mizoram acting as the nodal and executing departments.

Mizoram University, and Horticulture College and Research Institute of Thenzawl shall be the project partners of the Department of Horticulture, Mizoram.