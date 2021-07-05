Mumbai Hospital Reports Avascular Necrosis In 3 COVID Recovered Patients

NET Web Desk

At least, three confirmed cases of avascular necrosis (AVN) or death of bone tissues in the COVID-19 recovered patients in Mumbai have left the health workers baffled.

Three patients under the age of 40 developed AVN just two months after being treated for COVID-19 in Hinduja Hospital, Mahim.

All three patients were diagnosed with the condition in Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital.

Two of them did not have any history of hip pain before the diagnosis.

While one of them developed pain in the thigh bone, the upper bone of their legs.

Identified as doctors, they recognized the symptoms and immediately rushed for treatment, said Dr. Sanjay Agarwala, Medical Director of Hinduja Hospital, Mahim.

After the recent outbreak of mucormycosis or black fungus detected in COVID recovered patients, this new complication might escalate in the next few months.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, AVN is caused due to temporary or permanent loss of blood supply to the bone.

The common characteristic of both mucormycosis and AVN is the use of steroids, one of the drugs proven to treat COVID patients.