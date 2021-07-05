Philippines : Atleast 50 Killed, 49 Injured In C-130 Military Plane Crash

NET Web Desk

On Sunday July 4, almost fifty people were killed when a Philippine Air Force plane crashed into adjacent Patikul village at around 11:30 AM.

Considered to be the nation’s worst military air disaster in decades, the C-130 military plane was carrying 96 military personnel and crew, mostly the fresh graduated troops.

The military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province.

According to CNN report, almost 47 army personnel died, while 49 survived the crash and are being treated in hospitals. Three civilians on the ground were killed and four were injured.

“We are determined to find out what really transpired in this very tragic incident, because according to available information the aircraft followed the specified protocols,” – asserted by military spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo.

In a news conference, Arevalo said the plane was in “very good condition” and had 11,000 flying hours remaining before its next maintenance was due.

On Monday July 5, the Philippine authorities has ordered an expeditious investigation into the air force plane crash.