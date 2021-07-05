Sikkim Opens For Fully COVID-19 Vaccinated Tourists

NET Web Desk

Sikkim opens it’s Inter-State Border gates for tourists, who have received both the jabs of COVID-19 vaccine from July 5.

The existing mandate to produce a RTPCR negative certificate has been withdrawn for the fully vaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, all hotels, guest houses are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

“Latest Order from Home Department, Government of Sikkim. @PIBHomeAffairs @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @COVIDNewsByMIB @PIBGangtok @airnewsalerts” – tweeted by state ministry of Information & Public Relations.

Applicable till 6 AM of July 12, the notification states that fully vaccinated tourists shall be allowed entry from Melli and Rangpo checkposts.

All state government offices including PSUs, different boards, corporations will work with 100 per cent attendance with those employees who have received both doses COVID-19 vaccine. Other employees may be permitted to follow the present arrangement of 50 percent attendance. Head of Departments (HODs) should ensure vaccination of all employees in consultation with the Health Department.

Besides, all factories, production units and commercial establishments will operate only with 100% fully vaccinated manpower. While, other units will continue to follow 50% attendance regulation.

Malls, showrooms will continue to operate with 50% capacity, and should adhere to the COVID-19 issued protocols.

While, pillion riders shall now be allowed in two-wheelers.