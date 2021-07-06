Afghanistan Reports First Death From Black Fungus, 2 Infected

NET Web Desk

The first case of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus has been detected in Afghanistan, amid the worst phase during the third wave of COVID-19.

One death was recorded from the deadly fungal infection. Meanwhile, the following infection is detected in two more individuals.

Afghanistan, a war-ravaged nation grappling with oxygen and shortage of vaccines have seen surge in COVID-19 infection.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, over 500 people died due to the pandemic in the past week alone.

More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered in the country.

Approx, 500,000 doses were gifted to Afghanistan by India. Another 486,000 doses came through the UN-sponsored COVAX Scheme.

Mucormycosis (also known as Black Fungus) is an invasive mold infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes.

It can enter your body when you come in contact with fungal spores in the environment (air, water and soil). It most commonly affects the sinuses or the lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air.