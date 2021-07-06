Arunachal Pradesh: Covid Vaccination Stalled As ASHA Workers Go On Strike In Kamle

Tanu Bulo

Over the issue of non-payment of incentives and other financial benefits, the ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators (AF) are going on an indefinite tool-down strike across Kamle District from 5th July onwards. The All Kamle District Workers’ Welfare Association (AKDAWWA) informed Kamle DC of the ASHA’s decision.

The move comes after a one-week ultimatum given to the DMO, Kamle regarding the above fell on deaf ears.

“AKDAWWA demands nothing more than timely, full, and proper payments of incentives and other financial benefits as granted by the government. We demand nothing but a transparent, corruption-free system in our department. We are not beggars.” it said.

It further added, “ we are not attempting to snatch anyone’s property or asset, but demanding what has been rightfully earned by us. We demand nothing out of provision but what our government has sanctioned or authorized for us. We demand equal respect for equal work.”

The Association has said that they will be compelled to resort to other forms of democratic movement if their current demands are not fulfilled. However, they expressed hope that DC Kamle would initiate actions in their favour.

ASHAs, AF, Anganwadi workers, and other Community Health Workers are at the forefront of community health management in Rural India. Their roles have especially become significant as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic where they are engaged in vaccination drive and providing emergency care.