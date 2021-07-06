Better Marketing Avenues Abroad Can Boost Farmer’s Income, APEDA Chairman Dr. M Angamuthu

NET Web Desk

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted global supply chains since the beginning of 2020. However, India has been able to boost its agricultural exports even in midst of such an unfavorable global export climate. For India, it has been a two-fold jump. Record production in the Horticultural sector has propelled exports of Horti-exports manifold.

This has been possible due to the persistent efforts of various state govt and the central govt working in unison with various agencies. Spearheading this crusade is The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“The significant production growth has also led to enhancement of exports of fruits and vegetables to the major traditional markets of the UK, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh and West Asian countries. Notwithstanding the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant jump in the exports of horticultural crops during 2020-21,” informed APEDA chairman Dr. M Angamuthu.

It is heartening to see India’s fruits and vegetable exports rose from ₹10,114 crores ($1,408 million) in 2019-20 to ₹11,019 crores ($1487 million) in 2020-21. Exports growth of more than 9 percent in 2020-21 over the year 2019-20 is a result of persistent marketing efforts made by APEDA at European Union (EU) markets.

APEDA is not simply acting as a facilitator in the export of Horti produce. Rather it is working with a bottom-up approach taking series of measures including creating adequate infrastructure, ensuring supplies of quality input material, controlling pests and diseases, ensuring compliance of phytosanitary norms, and establishment of market linkages, etc. to bolster exports.

APEDA has adopted a three-pronged strategy: Infrastructure Development for exportable produce, farmer-centric cluster-based approach for and increase market access to increase the export quantum of India’s horticulture produce.

Export needs proper packaging and longer shelf life of the products. Only then it can reach the markets abroad maintaining its quality.

“ From setting up modern integrated packhouses and purchase of refrigerated vehicles to support the supply chain in horticulture APEDA has been assisting exporters in all possible way.” Informed the APEDA Chairman.

APEDA has assisted in the establishment of around 250 export-oriented European Union norm compliant pack houses in the private sector. These houses are have helped the horticulture export sector with issues associated with quality and post-management.

APEDA has employed a cluster-based approach identifying key hubs for specific products & equipping them with backward and forward linkages to facilitate their exports. Dr M. Angamuthu informed that “To implement the Agri Export Policy of 2018, 14 product clusters spread across in six states dedicated to horticulture products have been identified.”

Banana exports from the clusters of Anantapur and Theni in Tamil Nadu, Jalgaon, and Solapur in Maharashtra have become a model of this methodology. Similarly, Mango exports clusters in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra; Grapes from Nashik, vegetables from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are other successful models. One of the key aspects of this cluster-based approach is the benefit of the farmers who are associated with its farming.

Dr. Angamuthu also said that APEDA is currently working on export-based research with institutions like Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). The organisation is also linking with organizations like IFFCO, ITC, Agri Universities & Krishi Vigyan Kendras for promoting appropriate farm practices.

Market access has always been a challenge for the products of India. Indian products have to face tough competition in the world market.

Asian countries like China, Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, etc. have prohibitory market practices. CIS countries and the other leading producers from regions from Africa and America are competing for a larger market share.

Lack of bilateral agreements with major importers puts India in a disadvantageous postion in comparion to the other countries who have.

These countries enjoy preferential duty concessions and at the same time face no technical barriers while exporting. To neogiate with such a biased export ecosystem, APEDA has proposed aggressive negotiations.

“Better marketing avenues to Indian exporters by undertaking huge branding exercises to place the product in the shelves of major marketing

chains is need of the hour. To help branding of Indian horticulture produce product specific and country specific Buyer-Seller meets are being organised. This could boost farmers’ income,” added APEDA Chairman.