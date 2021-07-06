CBSE Announces Special Assessment Scheme For Class X & XII Boards

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 5, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released special assessment scheme for Class X and XII boards exam. This will be effective for the 2021-22 academic session.

Academic session for the academic year 2021-22 will be divided into two terms with approximately 50% syllabus in each term.

Syllabus for the exams will be rationalised, similar to the last academic session. It will be notified in July. Internal assessments will continue throughout the year irrespective of term-end exams.

Exams for the first term will be held in November-December and for the second term in March-April.

It will include end of topic or unit tests/ exploratory activities/practicals/ projects. Term I paper will consist of MCQ-based questions which is 90 minutes. Term II paper will be of 2 hours duration and have questions of different formats.

In case the situation is not conducive for normal descriptive examination a 90 minute MCQ-based exam will also be conducted at the end of Term II.