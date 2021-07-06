Germany Lifts Entry Ban On Travellers From India Along With Four Others

NET Web Desk

Germany is lifting the entry ban on travelers from 5 countries, worst hit by the ‘Delta’ variant of COVID-19 from Wednesday, July 7.

The countries listed are – Nepal, India, UK, Russia, and Portugal.

“From tomorrow, Germany is removing the entry ban and easing travel rules for five countries where Delta variant is widespread, including India,” – tweeted by the German ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner.

Germany’s National Disease Control Centre, The Robert Koch Institute asserted that the virus variant countries would now be reclassified as “high-incidence areas”.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated will also not be required to quarantine.

The quarantine period can be shortened to five days if they test negative for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, eleven countries will now remain in Germany’s “virus variant area”: Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Uruguay.