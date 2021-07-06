Nagaland Reports Daily Positivity Rate Below 5%, Since Outbreak Of 2nd Wave

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 5, Nagaland reported only 40 fresh COVID-19 cases from 1012 samples received. While the daily sample positivity rate stands to 3.95%.

As of July 5, 30 results were received by RT PCR test. Truenat – 72, and Rapid Antigen Test – 910.

According to Morung Express report, this is the first time the state has recorded a daily positivity rate below 5%, since the outbreak of 2nd wave of COVID-19 in April 2021.

“Covid-19 Bulletin #Nagaland status as on 5th July 2021 at 5:00 PM. #TogetherWeCan #NagalandAgainstCovid19 #FlattenTheCurve @dipr_nagaland @StateDisaster @ddnewskohima @airnews_kohima Source- @HealthNagaland” – tweeted by MyGov Nagaland.

The daily COVID-19 cases were reported from 7 districts of the state. Dimapur (15), Kohima (3), Mokokchung (14), Mon (2), Peren (3), Phek (1), Wokha (2).

Among these, 23 were detected from self-test or random-test process. 10 in frontline workers. Traced contacts – 4, and returnees/travellers – 3.

Meanwhile no daily cases were reported in the armed forces/security personnel.

As per the notification issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the death toll remained to 485.

As many as 23,158 people were recovered. While as of July 5, the state had a total of 25,559 positive cases. And 1192 active cases.

If the district-wise daily data is taken into account – 80 patients are currently admitted to COVID hospital.

Besides, 1042 patients are currently under Home Isolation.