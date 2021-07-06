NET EXCLUSIVE: “With Faith And Perseverance, Anything is Possible”: Mizo Women Hockey Star Lalremsiami

By Ezrela Daldia Fanai

Indian hockey’s FIH Rising Star and Mizoram’s Lalremsiami is Mizoram’s first woman Olympian. With her, Mizoram has an Olympian after a hiatus of 25 years to represent India. She is one of the eight debutants to be selected in the Indian Women Hockey Squad. Currently undergoing a camp at Bengaluru before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics on July 13 she spoke with Northeast Today briefly on her journey.

NET: Lalremsiami, how did you start playing hockey?

Lalremsiami: I used to play for the hockey team of my school. Back in those days, my family did not even know that I was part of my school hockey team. One of my seniors in school, Malawmi who was undergoing training at Thenzawl Hockey Training Center, S.A.I, encouraged me to join the training camp.

My family was a little hesitant in the beginning as we were not well off financially. But after learning that the fees for my school and hockey training will be paid by the government, they finally agreed for me to join the Training Centre.

During my stay at SAI, my coaches Lalrampari and B’tei told me about my seniors Rosalind and Ruati, who had joined Railway Service through hockey. Their stories inspired me so much, so I gave all my efforts to be successful in the field of hockey. I am really glad and pay my gratitude to God that I am now able to join Railways as my seniors.

NET: How do you look at hockey in Mizoram?

Lalremsiami: No. Hockey is not that popular in Mizoram. Though the state has produced around 10 players at the national level, I am surprised that many people are still away from this game. In this age of social media, I hope more efforts can be put in to promote hockey in Mizoram.

NET: Are there any challenges or difficulties faced by sportswomen in Mizoram?

Lalremsiami: Most women who take up sports at the national level receive support from the people of the state as a whole. It is heartwarming to see most of us being cheered on by our localities and villages.

NET: How has your life changed since your success in hockey?

Lalremsiami: My life has seen a complete change since my success in hockey. Unlike before, the most important change has been what I eat. I now understand what my body requires-food, rest, exercise, etc.

Especially, after being selected for the Olympics team, I have completely focused on my practice, the right diet, and proper adequate rest. And besides all these, my daily routine includes Bible reading and prayer.

NET: Describe your journey to become part of the Olympics team. What were the challenges that you overcame?

Lalremsiami: It is the dream of every sportsman/sportswoman to be part of the Olympics. I also share that dream. With the blessings of God and grit & determination, I prepared myself to be part of the Indian women’s Hockey Olympics team.

It has not been an easy journey. It requires utmost discipline and consistency. Firstly, I cannot eat or drink whatever I crave. If some food items can hamper my fitness, I have to forgo them.

Waking up early in the morning for your practice is a must. Even if you feel sleepy, you have to drag yourself into the field, where, you just not practice but hone your skills. We also learn to push ourselves to our limits- physically and mentally.

I also reduced my time on social media & my mobile phone. I also control myself from having any negative thoughts and stay away from any medium that could hamper my focus in my game.

NET: Any message for the young hockey players from Mizoram and other Northeastern states who wish to represent India internationally?

Lalremsiami: Hockey is a game good enough to be taken up as a career. With enough self-confidence and determination, one can achieve success. Asking the almighty for health and guidance and working towards your goal is important. Many times, we face immense difficulties that often make us give up hope, but we must carry on and with faith and perseverance, anything is possible.