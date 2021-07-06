“Not Chest, Aim To Shoot In The Leg”, Says Assam CM

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 5, while addressing a conference, Himanta Biswa Sarma – the Assam CM asserted that shooting an accused attempting to flee should be the pattern.

The event on ” Redefining Police Standards in Assam” was attended by Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of all the police stations in the state.

He asked the personnel to strictly deal with crimes against women.

“If an accused tries to snatch the service gun and run away, or even simply flee, and on top of it he is, say, a rapist, law allows shooting at such a person on the leg, but not on the chest.” – Sarma said.

As many as 12 suspected cattle smugglers survived bullet wounds, while attempting to flee.

Besides, CMs conference with OCs should be held in every 6 months.

“CM Dr @himantabiswa held a meeting with Officers-in-Charge of @assampolice on ‘Redefining policing standards in Assam’. The CM made several important announcements and issued advisories during the meeting.” – tweeted by CMO, Assam.

Furthermore, Sarma made some key announcements during the meeting. He asserted – transfer of OCs should be followed in every 2 years; Car/bike will be provided to each Police Station (PS) in 3 months; ‘Source’ fund to the OCs to gather intelligence; Contingency amount of Rs 2.5 lakh will be given to each PS; Each PS will be provided with 3 computers & 1 generator; Quarters for OCs and SIs in PS will be given with available land; police report on accident death should be delivered at victim’s house within 24 hours; while post mortem report should reach accident victim’s kin within 15 days.

Some of the advisories issued for the OCs are – chargesheet against pending cases should be filed within 6 months; quick chargesheet against rape, murder, arms cases, etc. should be submitted within 6 months.

Among the other advisories issued are – quick disposal of all verification cases; police verification for jobs, passports, etc. must be completed within 7 days; IG, CID will be asked to sign MoU with other Forensic labs across the country for quick closure of cases; cow smuggling should not be allowed in any area; fortnightly health checkup of OCs and constables in nearest health facility.