President Ram Nath Kovind Reshuffles Governors In Eight States Including Mizoram & Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Satyadev Narayan Arya as the Governor of Tripura. Earlier he was serving as the Governor of Haryana.

Arya, appointed as the 19th Governor of Tripura, will be replacing current Governor Ramesh Bais who has been shifted to Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya was serving as the governor of Haryana since August 25, 2018.

At the same time, Hari Babu Kambhapati has been appointed as governor of Mizoram.

Along with Tripura and Mizoram, Six other states have also got new governors.

Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed Governor for Karnataka, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel for Madhya Pradesh. Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar for Himachal Pradesh, PS Sreedharan Pillai for Goa, Ramesh Bais for Jharkhand & Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as governor of Haryana.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb extended warm wishes to SN Arya. Deb wrote, “With his wise and able guidance, the State Government shall continue to strive for ensuring the development and prosperity of 37 lakh people of the state”.

Notably, Ramesh Bais, the governor of Tripura and assumed his office on July 29, 2019.