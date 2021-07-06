Special Central Team Arrives In Tripura To Strengthen Covid Management

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura

The two-member team includes Dr. RN Sinha, Director, All India Institute of Public Health and Hygiene, and Dr. Ranganath TG, assistant Professor, department of a pulmonologist, AIIMS. Both of them shall stay in Tripura till July 07.

Even in 2020, during the first wave when the state reported an unnatural number of cases, a central team was deputed to help the state government.

In the second wave of the corona pandemic, West Tripura has recorded a record number of infections. In addition, infections are also on the rise in South Tripura, North Tripura, and Unakoti districts. The team is expected to visit the West district.

A health official in the condition of anonymity informed that the rate of infection in Tripura was much lower than in the rest of the country, but the West Tripura district was still a cause of concern.

He further claimed that the Delta variant is now sweeping the country. Tripura must be prepared in advance to save itself from that deadly virus. The expert team will suggest ways to deal with the Delta variant.

According to sources, members of the expert team have already started collecting information from the officials of the Tripura health department. Today they might visit places with high infection rates.

After their arrival, the experts remained tight-lipped about their initial assessment. However, they assured that they would take the necessary steps in consultation with Tripura health officials to bring down infections.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in the last five days taking the death toll to 694 in Tripura.

In the last 24 hours, 226 people tested positive and five infected patients succumbed while 283 patients recovered safely from this deadly virus across the state.

According to the state’s Health department bulletin, a total of 5585 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, 226 people reported positive and 4.05 percent of positivity rate.

At present, the state’s positivity rate stands at 5.13 percent, recovery rate of 93.81 percent, and a fatality rate of 1.02 percent. Till now, 67,677 people tested positive while 63,429 recovered across the state.