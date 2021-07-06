Sri Lanka, First South Asian Nation To Receive Pfizer Vaccine Doses

NET Web Desk

On Monday July 5, Sri Lanka became the first South Asian country to receive Pfizer doses – the US made COVID-19 vaccines.

It received the first batch of 26,000 doses directly purchased by the Sri Lankan government.

The consignment was a part of the 800,000 doses, financed by the World Bank for delivery to the island nations in the next few weeks.

“Great news this morning as #SriLanka becomes the first country in South Asia to purchase a contingent of #Pfizer vaccines. I am proud of the work that is being done by my government to ensure vaccines for all Sri Lankans. Vaccination continues throughout the country.” – asserted by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka.

According to PTI report, the nation had signed agreements to purchase five million doses of Pfizer vaccine this year.

Meanwhile, it is expected to receive about 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine by July 2021.

A total of five million vaccines will be supplied by December 2021.

Sri Lanka has so far used COVID-19 vaccines – AstraZeneca, Chinese Sinopharm and Russian Sputnik V.