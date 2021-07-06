Total Lockdown Announced In 7 Districts Of Assam From July 7

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 6, the Assam Government has announced a complete lockdown in seven districts of the state.

The lockdown will be effective from 5 AM of July 7 until further notice.

These districts are – Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon district.

Above districts have shown high positivity rate in the recent days. Curfew in these districts will be for round the clock.

As per the directives issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the consolidated order will be imposed in both rural and urban areas of the districts.

“Attention! Total Lockdown has been declared in 7 districts until further order #Assam #Guwahati #COVID19 #Coronavirus #ASDMA #NDMA #SOP” – tweeted by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

However, curfew in the districts showing moderate positivity rate – Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong will be from 2 PM to 5 AM.

The districts showing improvement in positivity case load are – Dhubri, Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi. These districts will follow the curfew from 5 PM to 5 AM.

Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts are kept under close watch for 1 week.

All work places, business/commercial establishments, shops, dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storages and warehouses will be closed till further order in districts showing high positivity rate.

It will remain open till 1 PM in districts showing moderate positivity rate. This will remain open till 4 PM in districts showing low positivity rate.

There will be a total ban on movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, movement of goods shall continue.

In other districts, all public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers, etc.

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended.

Public gathering is ban in total containment districts. In other districts, upto 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral.