Tripura Jackfruit Makes Its Second Trip To UK

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 6, Tripura has successfully sent the second consignment of jackfruits to United Kingdom (UK) from Agartala.

Supported by Directorate of Horticulture & Soil Conservation, the consignment is marketed by Basix Krishi Samruddhi Ltd. (BKSL).

“2nd consignment of jackfruits for UK left from Agartala. Basic objective is to materialize PM @narendramodi ji’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. Despite global pandemic, Tripura registered steady economic growth in Agri sector and doubling its growth at 13.77%.” – tweeted by Minister of Agriculture, Tourism and Transport, Pranajit Singha Roy.

It will be supplied to a Guwahati-based agency – Kiema Exims Pvt. Ltd. for the export.

The consignment is prepared in collaboration with Krishi Sanyoga Agro Producer Corporation Limited, Jirania Farmers Producer Company Limited.

Krishi Sanyoga Agro Producer Corporation Limited is an organization of Farmers Producers Organization (FPO) formed under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) Scheme.

While Jirania Farmers Producer Company Limited is an organization of Farmers Producers Organization (FPO) formed under the Central Sector Scheme.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tripura registered a steady economic growth in Agricultural sector, thereby doubling its growth to 13.77%.