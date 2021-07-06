Tripura: Mango Diplomacy, Bangladesh PM Gifts CM Biplab Deb Mangoes Along With Other Indian Leaders

Abhijit Nath

Agartala, July 05, 2021: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent 300 kilos of mangoes to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday, July 6. The Bangladeshi PM has also sent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and other leaders in India.

Receiving 10 packets of ‘Haribhanga’ variety mangoes from Agartala Land Port on Monday, Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Jobayed Hossein handed over the mangoes to Chief Minister Deb later in the afternoon.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also sent mango greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb took to social media and thanked the Bangladesh Prime Minister for her gesture.

He wrote, “I would like to thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I wish that the India-Bangladesh relation under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji would remain intact”.

Earlier the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Jobayed Hossein informed that the ‘Haribhanga’, primarily grown in Rangpur, is one of the most famous mango varieties in Bangladesh.

“I have received 300 kilos mangoes in 10 packets from the Akhaura administration at Agartala land port. Now the process of delivering the mango to the Chief Minister is underway. The mango will be handed over to the Chief Minister accordingly,” the assistant high commissioner said.