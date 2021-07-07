‘Cinematic Legend’ Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98

NET Web Desk

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, popularly known as the tragedy king of Bollywood passed away on Wednesday July 7 at 7:30 AM.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. Kumar was bedridden for several months and had become unresponsive in the last few days.

The actor is said to have suffered from advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs of his body.

“He had water in pleural cavity, and he suffered a kidney failure. He required blood transfusion multiple times. We carried the last transfusion but it did not help,” – asserted by a hospital doctor.

The actor was 98 and is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

The actor’s official Twitter account confirmed the news, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return.”

Born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in Peshawar of British India, Kumar is credited as the first method actor in India. A trendsetter, Kumar is considered as a legend of the Golden Age of cinema in India.

Meghal-E-Azam, Devdas, Saudagar, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, Madhumati, Andaz, Tarana, Deedar, Mazdoor, Azad, Babul are some of his well-known films.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly. His first film was Jwar Bhata. However, the 1949 movie, Andaz with Raj Kapoor and Nargis, made him a big star. Mr. Kumar’s last film was Qila in 1998.

In 1991, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian honour, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

He is also listed in the Guinness World Records for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.