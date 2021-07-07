Deputy CM Chowna Mein Plants Saplings On Vanmahotsav At Namsai

NET Web Desk

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday participated in the celebration of Van Mahotsava, an annual tree-planting festival at Solungtoo under Lathao block. The program was organised by the Department of Forest under the initiative of DFO Namsai, Tabong Jamoh and RFO Alok Kumar.

Vana mahotsava is an annual one week tree planting festival in India which is celebrated in the first week of July.

The Deputy Chief Minister on the occasion planted a ‘Sonaru (Casia fistula)’ sapling. A total of 200 ornamental saplings of diverse species was planted with the energetic participation of the locals and NDRF along the NH-15.

He lauded the initiative of the Forest department to create awareness in the mind of the people for the conservation of forests and planting of new trees.

He also appealed to everyone to plant more trees and reaffirm our commitment to a greener and sustainable planet.