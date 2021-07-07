Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’ Enters NFAI Collection

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 6, the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) adds the original camera negative of Rajkumar Hirani directorial popular satire ‘PK’ in its collection.

The filmmaker himself handed over the negatives of the 2014 celluloid film to NFAI director Prakash Magdum.

PK, a satirical drama, written, edited and directed by Hirani and co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the last few films in Indian cinema shot on celluloid.

The filmmaker has also handed as many as 300 cans consisting rushes of PK and outtakes of the 2009 film 3 Idiots.

Similarly, huge publicity material – posters, lobby cards and photographs of films were also handed over for preservation.

“We are happy to announce an addition of #PK in our collection. @RajkumarHirani today handed over the original camera negative of his film to Prakash Magdum, Director NFAI. PK (2014) a satirical drama happens to be one of the last few films to be shot on #celluloid in India.” – tweeted by NFAI.

Besides, PK the original negatives of notable Hirani films like Munnabhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006) and 3 Idiots are already being preserved at NFAI.

An alien drops in the planet Earth to study it’s inhabitants. But then a remote, the only device to communicate with the spaceship.

Amid all the confusion, he realizes how contemporary religions on earth deeply impacts the vision and universality of humans. It states how the universal message is ignored, and decisions are deeply manipulated by the so-called religious leaders.