Helping Hands Society Conducts Special Covid Vaccination Drive For NE Diaspora In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

To get vaccinated in New Delhi one can call 9870582990 with proof of domicile in Northeast

In another heartwarming initiative by the Helping Hands Society, a non-profit run by IPS officer & ADGP Delhi Police Robin Hibu for people of Northeast, is providing vaccination to the people of Northeast living in New Delhi.

It is also providing pick-up and drop-off facilities to those who wish to get vaccinated. Just one needs to register one’s name with Helping Hands Nodal Officer Nitin by WhatsApp with an Adhar card or any other documents as proof as proof of domicile in Northeast. Covid vaccination in Delhi NCR. The mobile number for registration is 9870582990.

Already people of the Northeast living in New Delhi have got themselves vaccinated through the Helping Hands Society.

It will help the NE diaspora dwelling in New Delhi who might find it difficult to get themselves vaccinated especially those working in unorganized sector private firms, BPOs, students, etc.