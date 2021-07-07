Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits Goalpara Assam, Tremors Felt All Over The Region

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 7, an earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.2 in the Richter Scale hit the Goalpara district of Assam at 8:45 AM.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 71km north of Tura in Meghalaya. It’s depth measured 14 km.

The earthquake occured at 26.15 latitude and 90.28 longitude.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India.” – tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

Besides, Northeast India, its tremors were also felt in parts of North Bengal including Darjeeling and Cooch Behar.

There was no immediate report of any injury or damage to any property.

Earlier, another quake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale, occurred near Dhekiajuli in the Sonitpur district of Assam at about 7:51 am on April 28, 2021, 80 kilometres northeast of Guwahati.

The epicentre of the quake was at 26.690 N and 92.360 E, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). It had a depth of 17 km and lasted for nearly 30 seconds. Multiple aftershocks ranging from 4.7-3.6 on the Richter scale were also recorded in the Richter Scale within the next hour.

“There is a considerable knowledge and policy gap regarding earthquakes. Scientific research findings on the Kopili fault earthquake zone have hardly made it into disaster reduction policies. Bridging this gap is key to formulating any meaningful earthquake damage mitigation plans.” – asserted by scientists – Nilutpal Bora and Prakash Barman.

Scientists consider the Kopili fault zone closer to Himalayan Frontal Thrust as the main reason of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300 km long and 50 km wide lineament extending from the western part of Manipur up to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The Kopili fault is a transpressional fracture that generates lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes.

Currently the most active seismic zone in North East India, it is squeezed between the subduction and collision zones of the Himalayan belt and Sumatran belt, thereby making North East India, a highly prone region to often earthquake occurrences.