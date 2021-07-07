Manipur Cabinet approves “Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme” For COVID Affected Families

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday July 6, the Manipur cabinet approved the Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Affected Livelihood Support Scheme to provide aid to the COVID-19 affected families.

A financial aid of Rs. 5000 will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The money will be sent in two equal instalments (Rs. 2500 per instalment).

Functioning under the Social Welfare Department, the scheme will avail benefit to only one beneficiary per family.

It will help to maintain a basic minimum standard of living for the COVID-19 affected families of the state.

“Eligible occupations include street vendors, farmers, daily wage workers, construction site workers, public transport drivers, school van drivers, shop assistants, artisans, weavers, performing artists, home-based business, and others. The scheme, which will be run under the state social welfare department, will avail benefit to only one beneficiary per family,” – said an official statement.