Modi’s Cabinet Reshuffle : Rijiju And Sonowal Gets Cabinet Berths, Ranjan Singh And Pratima Bhoumick Become MoS

NET Web Desk

The oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet ministers began from 6 PM. It commenced with Narayan Rane – the former Maharashtra CM, and former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal taking their oaths.

Cabinet will include 4 ministers from the Northeastern India.

These ministers are – Former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal; Pratima Bhoumik, and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh as first-term MPs from Tripura and Manipur, respectively while Arunachal Pradesh MP and sitting minister Kiren Rijiju is promoted in the Modi government.

Sarbananda Sonowal sworn-in as the Cabinet Minister. Kiren Rijiju is one of the 7 cabinet ministers been promoted. While Pratima Bhowmick and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan was appointed as the Ministers of State (MoS).

A total of 20 state ministers, 15 cabinet ministers have sworn-in. While, 7 ministers are promoted.

Besides, 36 ministers are newly appointed.

14 young ministers below the age of 50 are appointed.

“While the average age of the outgoing Council of Minister was 61 years, the average age of the new Council of Ministers is 58 years,” a govt source told CNN-News18.

As per the sources, the centre consist of lawyers, doctors, Engineers, Civil servants, PhDs, MBAs and ministers with Graduate Degrees.

It includes ministers from – SC ministers, backward communities, ST and OBC ministers.

The event marked the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh, Home Minister – Amit Singh, along with other council of ministers.