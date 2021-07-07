Nagaland : DPDB Proposes To Upgrade Niuland Into District

NET Web Desk

The Dimapur District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) approved the proposal to upgrade Niuland subdivision into a full-fledged district of Nagaland.

The decision was taken during the DPDB meeting held on Tuesday, July 6 in the conference hall of DC Dimapur office.

This meeting was held under the chairmanship of Zhaleo Rio, Advisor, Sericulture, Excise and Minority Affairs, and the chairman of DPDB Dimapur.

Niuland under the periphery of Dimapur district carries the potential for a fast economic development.

“At present, there are 109 villages under Niuland subdivision with 4 administrative circles covering an area of 454 sq km.” – asserted by ADC Niuland, Athrila.

It is one of the oldest subdivisions created in 1987.

This subdivision shares borders with two major towns of Assam and connectivity with important districts of Nagaland including the State capital, Kohima.