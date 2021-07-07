PM Modi’s Mega Ministry Reshuffle, Four From Northeast Among The New Ministers To Take Oath At 6 PM

Abhijit Nath

On Wednesday, July 7, 43 new cabinet ministers will take oath at 6 PM. This cabinet reshuffle of 43 new ministers will include several new political figures and some existing ministers who will be reassigned again.

Sources informed four from the Northeastern region of India will get cabinet berths. They are former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, MP Pratima Bhoumilk, and Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh as first-term MPs from Tripura and Manipur, respectively while Arunachal Pradesh MP and sitting minister Kiren Rijiju will continue in the Modi government.

This reshuffle of cabinet ministers will include faces from OBC caste and women representation.

It will bring in state leaders with strong administrative experience, young ministers with professional backgrounds.

As per the sources, the centre is likely to have 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 Engineers, 7 Civil servants, 7 PhDs, 3 MBAs and 68 with Graduate Degrees.

It will likely include – 12 SC ministers, 12 from the backward communities, while 8 ST and 27 OBC ministers.

The list of ministers who will take oath for their next departments are – Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pashupati Paras, Kiren Rijiju, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Parshottam Rupala, G. Kishan Reddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Singh Patel, Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Shobha Karandlaje, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, A. Narayanaswamy, Kaushal Kishore, Ajay Bhatt, B. L. Verma, Ajay Kumar, Chauhan Devusinh, Bhagwanth Khuba, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, John Barla, Dr. L. Murugan, Nisith Pramanik.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javdekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad along with 10 other ministers – Sadananda Gowda, Babul Supriyo, Santosh Gangwar, Debasree Chaudhuri, Rattan Lal Kataria, Sanjay Dhotre, Thawarchand Gehlot, Pratap Chandra Sarangi (MoS), Raosaheb Patil (MoS) and Ashwini Chaubey (MoS) have resigned from their post.