5-Yr-Old Dharamshala Kid Urging People To Wear Masks Becomes Local Police Mascot

NET Web Desk

The viral video of a 5-yr-old boy from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh asking people to wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols has created a buzz on social media.

Standing barefoot in the streets of Bhagsunag, near McLodganj in Dharmashala, the initiative taken by the boy is a lesson to many.

The kid identified as Amit hails from Gujarat. He sells balloons on the crowded streets of Dharamshala to help his parents.

Appointed as local police’s mascot, the 5-yr-old boy will look after the maintenance of COVID-19 protocols.

The video was shared by an Instagram page, Dharamshalalocal, which then widely circulated in all social media platforms.

“This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharmshala, asking people to wear masks. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?” – captioned the video.

The local police honoured him with a pahari cap, snacks and an energy drink.

Amit and his brothers were also gifted shoes and clothes by netizens. Even many citizens from across the nation wishes to fund for Amit’s education.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram live session by Dharamshalalocal page, Amit asserted on his wish to become a police officer in the future.

The recent viral images of Himachal Pradesh markets flooded with crowds brought in major criticism and concern among people amid the impending third wave of COVID-19,

State government is facing a lot of outrage for its irresponsibility.