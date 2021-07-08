Arunachal Pradesh Constitutes Sainik Board For Ex-Serviceman

Tani Bulo

Arunachal Pradesh has finally decided to constitute the Rajya Sainik Board for the welfare of Ex-servicemen. It was a long pending demand of all ex- Servicemen especially by The Ex-Servicemen Association Of Arunachal Pradesh (ESMAAP).

CM Pema Khandu while Informing of the same tweeted “ Happy to inform that the state has constituted #RajyaSainikBoard for the welfare of Ex-servicemen. Arunachal always stands committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen.”

Earlier in December 2018, ESMAAP had written to the state government appraising the problems faced by veterans, widows, and the next of kin of those serving the armed forces as a result of the absence of such institutions to cater to their needs.

Yesterday’s meeting was attended by CM Pema Khandu, first Board Director Air Commodore Mosobi and APPSC member Major General Jarken Gamlin.