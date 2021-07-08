Chinese App ‘WeChat’ Deletes LGBT Accounts Run By University Students

NET Web Desk

Chinese social media platform, Tencent’s WeChat shuts down dozens of LGBT accounts run by university students and non-government groups.

The step was taken after the Communist Party of China (CPC) has cracked down on LGBTQ+ content being shared on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

Through the stunt, the CPC is trying to tighten it’s control over gay and lesbian contents.

Dozens of these accounts were shut down, at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday July 6.

According to the founder of an LGBT Group, WeChat sent the account holders a notice of violating rules. But did not provide any details on the same.

CPC decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, but LGBT communities along with other sexual minorities still face discrimination in the nation.

First released in 2011, it became the world’s largest standalone mobile app in 2018.

User activity on WeChat is analyzed, tracked and shared with Chinese authorities upon request as part of the mass surveillance network in China.