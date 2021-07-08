Haiti President Assassinated At His Residence, First Lady Injured

NET Web Desk

The Haiti President Jovenel Moise, aged 53 was assassinated at his private residence on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince in an attack by a group of unidentified individuals.

According to Associated Press report, Jovenel’s wife, First Lady Martin Moise was also shot in the attack. Martin has been flown away to a hospital in southern Florida for further treatment.

She is reported to be stable but in a critical condition.

“A group of unidentified individuals, some of them speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the republic and thus fatally wounded the head of state.” – asserted by the interim prime minister, Claude Joseph.

Joseph claimed the suspects to be foreigners, as they were speaking in English and Spanish.

Whereas, Haiti’s official languages are Creole and French.

Besides, Haiti’s ambassador to the US, Bocchit Edmond, stated the attack was carried out by “professional mercenaries”, thereby clearing the doubts on US drug agents.

Four suspects concerning the attack were killed. While another 2 suspects were arrested.

Three police officers held hostage were freed later.

Jovenel Moise was an entrepreneur and politician who served as the president of Haiti from 2017 until his assassination in 2021.

However, in 2019, political unrest and calls for his resignation became a crisis.