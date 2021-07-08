Japan To Declare COVID Emergency In Tokyo Throughout Olympics

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 8, a meeting with a panel of experts and government officials decided to propose a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo.

The emergency will be effective throughout the Olympics from Monday July 12 to August 22.

The Games have already decided to not permit foreign spectators.

However, the decision to propose emergency in Tokyo, Japan’s busy capital might also end the chances of local audiences.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is yet to formally announce the emergency plans.

But will do so, hours after the International Olympic Committee (IOC), President Thomas Bach lands in Tokyo.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital, Tokyo between July 23 and August 8.

According to Associated Press report, Tokyo reported 920 new cases on Wednesday July 7. Just 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, low compared to 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain.

Japan nearly had about 810,000 infections and nearly 14,900 deaths.