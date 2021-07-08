Meghalaya: Sex workers & Clients Arrested For Solicitation

Gargee Nandi

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of East Khasi Hills police has arrested three sex workers with their clients from Barik Dhanketi Road.

“On 2nd July 2021 around 11 pm based on complaints received from the public that sex workers have been operating in the Barik-Dhankheti road and many people were seen coming in vehicles as clients, a raid was conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit( AHTU), East Khasi Hills where 3 sex workers with 3 clients were apprehended “ . said the police to the media.

Sylvester Nongtnger also added, “ Henceforth to prevent this sort of activity in the area apart from booking sex workers, clients also apprehended in the area will face legal action under the immoral Trafficking ( Prevention) Act and the Meghalaya Police Act”.

However, concerns are also being raised about the state of the sex workers during the pandemic. With work getting scarce and reducing employment may prompt many hapless women to fall into its trap.