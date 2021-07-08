Robert Downey, Father Of Robert Downey Jr. Dies At 85

NET Web Desk

Robert Downey Sr., the notable actor, filmmaker died on Wednesday July 7, after suffering a long battle of 5 years with Parkinson’s disease.

Aged 85, his son “Iron-Man star” Robert Downey Jr., confirmed the news. The maverick filmmaker died in New York at his residence.

“RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.” – captioned by Robert Jowney Jr.

The counterculture actor and filmmaker brought in some spectacular Hollywood movies of all time.

His films gained a cult that portrayed auteur-driven 1970s film industry with irreverent works.

“Putney Swope”, a film directed by Robert Downey Sr. made to New York Magazine’s list of 10 top films of the year.

Some of his widely recognized movies include – Boogie Nights, Magnolia, The Family Man.