Statue Of GCH Leader Toppled Down By Youth Protestors In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday July 7, a group of Namchi youth toppled down the statue of a Gorkha Rashtriya Congress (GRC) leader at Central Park in Sikkim.

This was a consequence of the mounting anger over the GRC’s recent attempt to rake up the issue of Darjeeling-Sikkim merger.

However, with chanting slogans and showcasing placards, the crowd registered their strong opposition against such a demand.

According to Sikkim Express report, about 16 youths involved in the protest were arrested by Namchi police. They were released in the evening on bail.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the protestors under IPC section 188 and 34 along with section 51 of Disaster Management Act 2005 for violating Covid protocols issued by the state.

Earlier, the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC), a Sikkim-based organization also condemned the matter.

It stated the attempt of GCH as a total incitement to the sentiments of Nepali population of Sikkim.