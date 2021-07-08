Tripura CPI(M) Offices Torched In Dhanpur After Pratima Bhoumik Takes Oath As MoS

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Soon after MP Pratima Bhoumik was sworn in as union minister of state, party offices of the opposition CPIM was set ablaze at Dhanpur and Bara Narayan, 50 KMs away from Agartala.

It is to be mentioned that Pratima Bhoumik had contested assembly polls from Dhanpur against former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in 1998 and 2018, losing twice.

Condemning the attack Tripura CPI(M) secretariat body on Thursday protested against the vandalism and arson committed allegedly by the miscreants of the ruling party.

The CPIM also alleged that as soon as Pratima Bhoumik was sworn in as the minister of the state of the Modi government at Center, the ruling party workers stormed the CPI(M) offices in Bara Narayan, from where the new MoS belongs.

“(They) broke down the door of Dhanpur CPI(M) office, poured petrol, and set it on fire. The party office in Dhanpur which is the constituency of Manik Sarkar, the Leader of the Opposition, has been closed to BJP terror since the last assembly elections. A few days ago, the office was reopened by CPIM workers and supporters. Soon after the Pratima Bhoumik was sworn in at the center, the party offices were attacked again”, a press communiqué informed.

However, a senior leader of the BJP denied the allegations. He accused the the opposition workers of disguising themselves as BJP workers and committing arson and vandalism of CPIM in Sonamura.