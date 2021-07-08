Unlock Phase-II To Commence From July 11-17 In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

With the decline in COVID-19 cases, Nagaland government has announced the Unlock Phase-II.

The phase will be effective for seven days, commencing from July 11-17.

High-Powered Committee (HPC) for COVID-19 spokesperson, Mmhonlumo Kikon asserted that only selected train services will be allowed with strict COVID guidelines.

“The HPC has decided to begin unlock 2 from 11th to 17th July with further relaxations. DTFs will issue the revised SOPs & will be made available on all platforms. HPC reviewed the preparation for the next wave. SELECT Train service will be allowed with Strict SOPs. @Neiphiu_Rio” – tweeted by Mmhonlumo Kikon, Advisor, Science & Technology, Nagaland government.

The HPC has decided to begin unlock 2 from 11th to 17th July with further relaxations. DTFs will issue the revised SOPs & will be made available on all platforms.

HPC reviewed the preparation for the next wave.

SELECT Train service will be allowed with Strict SOPs. @Neiphiu_Rio — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) July 8, 2021

Earlier, the Unlock Phase-I was announced for 10 days, with effective from July 1-10.

The guidelines mentioned in the first phase commenced with 50% attendance in government offices, shops to be opened on a rotational basis. While, the curfew was said to begin from 7 PM-4 AM.