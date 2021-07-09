7 NCC Cadets From Manipur Makes The Cut To NDA Test

NET Web Desk

After Namoijam Naoba Meetei, from Manipur who cracked National Defence Academy (NDA) exam in his first attempt securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 27, six more NCC cadets from Sainik School, Imphal cracked the test.

Since September 2020, a total of 13 cadets from the state have achieved the feat.

Conducted by the Union Public Service Commision (UPSC), the merit list for the exam was declared on Tuesday July 6.

Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh also congratulate the boys, who will serve the world’s most elite forces.

“I’m pleased to learn that seven more NCC Cadets of Sainik School, Imphal have now cleared SSB for NDA, taking the total to 13 since Sept last year. I’m proud of the achievements of our young cadets from Manipur who will be serving the world’s most elite armed forces. Jai Hind!” – he tweeted.

Another tweet mentions the name of these boys. “Among the candidates, Namoijam Naoba has ranked 27 in All India merit list. Other selected candidates are Mayanglambam Lucky, Meghnath Soibam, Thokchom Siddharth, Mayanglambam Dinesh, Ramesh Lourembam & Ronendro Angikaar. I wish them all the best in their service for the Nation.” – Biren Singh further tweeted.

A total of 478 candidates from across the nation cracked the test.

Apart from Naoba, the other selected candidates are – Mayanglambam Lucky, Meghnath Soibam, Thokchom Siddharth, Mayanglambam Dinesh, Ramesh Lourembam & Ronendro Angikaar.