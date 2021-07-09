Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide Jeopardizes Transmission Tower At Upper Subansiri

Come Monsoon landslides and mudslides become a reality for Arunachal affecting the lives and the economy.

A massive landslide occurred near transmission tower No DRJALO 90 of the 132 KV Daporijo-Aalo transmission line, located near Tode village in Upper Subansiri district, endangering it.

The Daporijo-Aalo transmission line is a part of the 547 km long 132 KV radial transmission line that originates from the 405 MW Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project at Hoj and extends up to Namsai via Ziro, Daporijo, Aalo, Pasighat, Roing, and Tezu.

The public has called for immediate steps to protect the transmission tower so that it does not cause any harm to the nearby areas.