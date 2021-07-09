Filmmaker Kezang D Thongdok Of ‘Chi Lupo’ Fame Nominated For Best Cinematographer In Roshani International Film Festival 2021

NET Web Desk

Kezang D Thongdok – the director of Chi Lupo, a short documentary based on the custom of honey-hunting among Sherdukpen tribe of West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh has been nominated by Roshani International Film Festival 2021 under the category of ‘Best Cinematographers’.

‘Chi’ refers to honey, while ‘Lupo’ means hunter.

Kezang hails from Rupa, West Kameng district. Considered an acclaimed documentary filmmaker from Northeast India, Thongdok has directed more than 30 regional video albums. He has also worked on several films as an assistant director (AD) and worked closely with Doordarshan.

His documentary, Chi Lupo won the best documentary award during 10th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, 2020 in New Delhi.

Shot in June and July 2019 during summer honey hunting expedition, the 26-minute documentary speaks about the honey hunting tribe and its disappearing skills.

Narrated in English, the documentary is accompanied by traditional music in the background.

It portrays the lifestyle of Sherdukpen tribe. The community is highly dependent on collecting honey and is known for using its properties for medicine production and for preparing delicacies.

This documentary clearly points the onslaught of modernisation that might soon fade away the community.

Kezang D Thongdok, the director and cinematographer of ‘Chi Lupo’ has recently been nominated along with 4 other cinematographers by the Roshani International Film Festival. Three hails from India and 1 from Bangladesh.

The Indian Cinematographers include – Sujit Debbarma & Pranab Jyoti Deka for “No” (The Home); Hitesh Kumar for ‘Shri Jagannath’; and Debiprasad Pati for ‘Surya Aadarsh Gram’.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cinematographer nominated is Monjurul Islam Megh for the documentary ‘You are the Prince’.

The Roshani International Film Festival 2021 will be held on Friday July 16, 2021 at 12 PM.