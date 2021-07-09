Himachal Govt Initiates Awareness Campaign, Issues New COVID-19 Norms

NET Web Desk

On Thursday July 8, the Himachal Pradesh government has finally issued strict awareness campaign for tourists to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines.

The initiative was taken days after images of Manali’s streets crowded with massive tourist footfall went viral.

People were seen without face masks, devoiding social distancing norms.

At a meeting presided by CM, Jai Ram Thakur, imposed a maximum of 200 persons in closed spaces.

While, gatherings are allowed with 50% capacity in open spaces.

“We have initiated this drive to make the tourists aware. Those not wearing masks can be punished with Rs 5,000 in fine or 8 days in jail. We have recorded over 300 challans in the last 7-8 days and have recovered Rs 3 lakh: Gurudev Sharma, SP Kullu.” – the SP of Kullu, Gurudev Sharma said to ANI.

Wearing of face masks is a mandatory norm. Those not wearing masks can be punished with ₹5,000 in fine or 8 days in jail.

Furthermore, the Superintendent of Police (SP) further added that over 300 challans have already been recorded in the last 7-8 days.

Recently, the Union Health Ministry has also condemned the situation, considering it ‘frightening’. It had warned that it can re-impose restrictions again if Covid protocols not complied with.

“We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with.” – said by Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal.