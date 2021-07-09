Manipur: Presence Of Bengal Tiger Suspected In Jungles of Kuilong As Cattle Are Attacked

NET Web Desk

Residents of Kuilong village, Tamenglong district in Manipur are gripped with widespread state of alarm, after the pugmarks of a big cat was found in the jungles.

Suspected to be Bengal Tiger, the cats have reportedly mauled three cows to death on Tuesday July 6.

Measuring of more than 7 inches, the images of its pugmarks and a cow with its neck partly chewed away are widely circulating on social media platforms.

These cows belonged to local residents – Namsibou Pamai, Suipingbou Abonmai and Jailakliu.

“Could it be the long Awaited Good News for Manipur !!Footprints suspected to be that of BENGAL TIGER discovered at KUILONG VILLAGE Tamei..footprints as large as 7 inches.. Though it had slayed a total of 8 COWS this far and villagers staying home for fear of the Suspected Tiger.” – Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh tweeted.

Pugmarks of different sizes were last collected in 2008. The samples were then submitted to the forest department.

According to Frontier Manipur report, the evidence of tiger habitation in the region was established back then.

As mentioned in the report, the last known tiger killed in Manipur was in 2005 at Phalong (Bhalok), an interior village located in Tamenglong district.