Tripura CM Biplab Deb Urges Healthcare Workers To Dedicate One Day Every Month Pre, Neo & Post Natal Care

-Abhijit Nath

On Thursday, July 8, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb urged medical employees to come forward and dedicate one day of the month for the protection of mother and child in Tripura.

In a video message shared on Facebook on Thursday evening, Deb said “Ensuring the health of mother and child is very important in building a healthy society. In Tripura, 54,000 children are born every year. During pregnancy, problems like low sugar levels, low hemoglobin are evident among the mothers and it affects the growing fetus. As a result, tragic incidents could be witnessed”.

“With an aim to ensure the health of mother and child, in 2016, a scheme named Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan was launched. The program aims to provide assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care, free of cost, universally to all pregnant women on the 9th of every month.”, added the CM

Chief Minister also requested the medical staff to dedicate a day for the antenatal checkup for all pregnant women in their second or third trimester by a physician/specialist.

Women will also be provided counseling services as part of the Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A) Strategy.

He also urged the medical personnel to ensure that the eligible beneficiaries get all the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan.